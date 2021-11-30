Raiders report: Trent Sieg’s consecutive games streak in jeopardy

Trent Sieg, a key special teamer, was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday, putting a streak of 58 consecutive games played in jeopardy.

Raiders report

Schedule

All practices at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, unless noted:

■ Tuesday — Off

■ Wednesday — Practice, 11 a.m.

■ Thursday — Practice, 11 a.m.

■ Friday — Practice, 11 a.m.

■ Saturday — Off

■ Sunday — vs. Washington Football Team, Allegiant Stadium, 1:05 p.m.

Quote of the Day

One of Rich Bisaccia’s main talking points since he became interim head coach has bee reminding his team not to get too up after wins or too down after losses.

He often calls game results “impostors” because the wins cover up the mistakes and the losses mask the good work that was done.

Bisaccia said he reminded his team of just those things in a Monday meeting after his team snapped a three-game skid with a win over the Cowboys.

“The losses, we didn’t get so down that we couldn’t keep preparing and couldn’t have really good, crisp, physical practices,” he said. “And now that we’ve won, we just have to be careful. … When you win, sometimes the tendency is to maybe skim over the things that you didn’t do well and kind of move on to what’s next. So I think we have to do a good job as coaches to look at the things we really didn’t do well although we won the game, just like we would if we lost it.”

Transactions

The Raiders placed long-snapper Trent Sieg on the Reserve/COVID-19 list Monday.

Sieg, a Colorado State alum, has played in 58 consecutive games for the Raiders. That streak is very much in jeopardy, though he could clear protocols in time for Sunday’s home game against Washington. He would need two negative tests 24 hours apart.

Safety Jordan Brown was removed from the list and sent back to the practice squad.

Suspended

Cowboys’ defensive tackle Trysten Hill has been suspended two games for punching Raiders’ offensive lineman John Simpson after the Raiders’ win on Thanksgiving.

According to NFL VP of Football Operations Jon Runyan, the discipline was handed down under Rule 12, Section 2, Article 14c, which prohibits striking, swinging at, or clubbing the head, neck or face of an opponent with the arm, elbow or hand.

“After the Las Vegas Raiders-Dallas Cowboys game on November 25, you engaged in conduct that this office considers unnecessary roughness and displays a lack of sportsmanship,” Runyan wrote in a letter to Hill. “Specifically, as both teams were shaking hands, you waited more than 50 seconds for your opponent at the 50-yard line. When you located him, you then walked toward him in the opposite direction of your locker room. You both engaged in a verbal chest-to-chest confrontation which you escalated by throwing an open hand punch to his facemask, forcible enough to cause your opponent’s helmet to come off.”

Hill will miss the next two games, beginning with Thursday’s prime-time matchup against the Saints, which will cost him more than $100,000 in game checks.

He does have the right to appeal the ruling.

No update on Morrow

While Bisaccia offered positive injury news on several players, that was not the case for linebacker Nicolas Morrow, who has been out since suffering an ankle injury during the preseason.

“I think right now Nick is a little further out than just week-to-week,” he said. “I don’t think he’ll be back, certainly not this week. He’s maybe two weeks-to-two weeks, but not this particular week.”

Adam Hill Review-Journal