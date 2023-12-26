Raiders report: Zamir White owes offensive linemen Christmas presents

Zamir White promised his offensive linemen new pairs of Jordan tennis shoes if they helped him get 100 yards rushing against the Chiefs. He finished with 145.

Zamir White: 'I'm doing my thing and just having a good time doing it'

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) fights off Kansas City Chiefs safety Mike Edwards (21) during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 25, 2023 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) runs through the Kansas City Chiefs defense during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 25, 2023 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) carries against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 25, 2023 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White celebrates after they beat the Kansas City Chiefs in an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 25, 2023 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) pressures Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 25, 2023 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, right, hugs Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell following an NFL football game Monday, Dec. 25, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. The Raiders won 20-14. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) is sacked for a 6-yard loss by Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Charles Omenihu (90) during the second half of an NFL football game Monday, Dec. 25, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Christmas Day got decidedly more expensive for second-year running back Zamir White after he promised his offensive linemen new pairs of Jordan tennis shoes if they helped him get 100 yards rushing against the Chiefs on Monday.

The offensive line did better than that, opening enough space for White to gain 145 yards on 22 carries in a 20-14 win at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Seventy-five of them came in the fourth quarter, including back-to-back runs of 45 and 15 yards when the Raiders were trying to run out the clock.

In the jubilant Raiders’ locker room, his linemen reminded him about his promise. And while a few of his higher-paid teammates told him they would help with the cost, White was having none of it.

When asked if he was happy to honor the pledge, White did not hesitate.

“Hell, yeah,” he said, smiling. “Anytime I’ll do that for them right there. Yes, sir.”

It has been a breakthrough past two games for White, who has played in place of injured Josh Jacobs. After going almost two seasons as virtually an afterthought behind Jacobs, White has exploded for 214 yards on 39 carries, a 5.5-yard average.

The former Georgia standout was grateful that the Raiders trusted him with the ball in the final 2:42 after the Chiefs had cut their deficit to six points.

“Those moments right there you definitely grind for but you dream of,” White said. “With my O-linemen, my teammates, it was possible. Just go out there and do your thing and trust those guys.”

The Raiders had struggled to do anything in the passing game, so everyone in the stadium knew what was coming, including the Chiefs’ defense.

“I know you know that I know that they know and we know and everybody knows,” Raiders interim coach Antonio Pierce said. “On Christmas? That’s good football.”

O’Connell struggles

Rookie quarterback Aidan O’Connell didn’t lead the Raiders on any touchdown drives and threw for just 62 yards on 9-of-21 passing. But he took solace in taking care of the ball and managing the offense just enough to help the Raiders get a must-win game.

He credited his teammates for picking him up.

“One hundred percent. That is why it is a team sport and why you love playing,” O’Connell said. “Obviously, I can’t say enough about our defense and our offensive line and running backs, even the receivers blocking down the field. It was a team win, and those guys carried me.”

O’Connell, sensing the type of day his defense was having, was content on playing carefully.

“You want to be aggressive, but at the same time, you need to understand the flow of the game,” he said. “Good teams can win different types of games. Obviously, we want to score a lot of points offensively, but our defense did such a good job.”

Raiders still alive

To punch their ticket to the playoffs, the Raiders (7-8) have to win their final two games against the Colts and Broncos and get some help from other teams. But the fact they have played their way back into contention is a source of pride.

In a season that cost their head coach, offensive coordinator and general manager their jobs and looked dire two weeks ago when they fell to 5-8, the Raiders kept playing hard for Pierce. Wins over the Chargers and Chiefs renew their playoff hopes.

“It’s huge,” star defensive end Maxx Crosby said. “Back-to-back division wins; we’re playing good football right now. We just gotta keep improving.”

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.