Raiders rewind: What stood out from preseason loss to Cowboys

Here’s a look at the positives and negatives from the Raiders’ preseason loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday, beginning with the quarterback competition.

The Raiders were hoping for a decisive winner in their quarterback competition. What they got was average play at best since the start of training camp, leaving coach Antonio Pierce with a tough decision after a 27-12 loss to the Cowboys on Saturday at Allegiant Stadium.

Here’s an in-depth look at what happened in the game and what it means for the preseason finale against the 49ers on Friday at Allegiant Stadium:

Putting it into perspective

The Raiders were intent on giving Gardner Minshew and Aidan O’Connell one final chance to make their case to be the starting quarterback.

Minshew played into the second quarter, when O’Connell took over and played until the fateful first play of the fourth.

Neither did a great job of seizing the opportunity.

Minshew overthrew several open receivers and struggled to complete drives. O’Connell found some consistency before seeing his final pass intercepted and returned for a touchdown.

That play wasn’t the deciding factor, but it was the closing argument in what proved to be a losing case for O’Connell. Minshew was named the starter about 13 hours later.

One related benefit of the quarterback competition was the team playing most of its starters deep into the game to give Minshew and O’Connell a fair look, so many key players got plenty of reps.

Star of the game

Tre Tucker looked dangerous every time he got the ball.

The second-year wide receiver had three catches for 66 yards and popped a 43-yard punt return to flip field position in the second quarter. He also just missed popping another return and was open on several other plays that would have gone for big gains had he gotten the ball.

The confidence level is now catching up to the speed he has always possessed.

“Obviously going into year two, things are different,” he said. “I’m way more relaxed and understanding when the ball is in the air to just come down with it. I’m a big-play guy. So just continue to try to do that and do it really well. The things I have done through the offseason have prepared me for now.”

Tucker hopes to make a major impact on offense this season after catching 19 passes for 331 yards and two touchdowns as a rookie, but he also wants to contribute on special teams.

“When you play with (Jakobi Meyers and Davante Adams), sometimes you just have to get it where you can get it,” he said. “Speed kills. Whenever I get the ball, I’m just trying to take it to the end zone and score. I have big goals there as well.”

Play of the game

In the preseason opener at Minnesota, it was a 44-yard pass from Minshew to Tucker. This time, they connected on a 48-yard completion in the first quarter.

It came on the first play after the Cowboys had kicked the ball out of bounds, so the drive started from the Raiders’ 40-yard line. Minshew had tremendous protection, including from tight end Michael Mayer, who stayed in to block after going in motion and eventually locked up defensive end Chauncey Golston.

Turner ran right by former second-round pick Andrew Booth, and there was no deep help because the safety came up on Meyers on the shallow cross after a play fake in the backfield.

The throw wasn’t perfect, but it didn’t have to be, and the connection led to a field goal.

That play might be too obvious, though. The Raiders want to run the ball, and they provided a brief glimpse of what they want that to look like on the second offensive snap of the game.

Facing a second-and-5, Zamir White took a handoff and found a big hole to the left for a 17-yard gain. Left tackle Andrus Peat sealed the edge, and left guard Cody Whitehair blocked down and took out the defensive tackle to allow center Andre James to pull and deliver a crushing lead block on the linebacker.

White immediately hit the hole and bounced it outside for the big gain.

Drive of the game

There was only one touchdown drive, so this is easy.

O’Connell led a 13-play drive on the first possession of the second half that covered 13 plays and 57 yards, culminating in a 5-yard touchdown pass to a wide open Harrison Bryant. Bryant had motioned into the backfield before the snap and was lined up at fullback. The defense committed to O’Connell’s play fake, and Bryant leaked out into the flat for an easy pitch and catch before turning upfield for the score.

O’Connell picked up a fourth-and-2 on the drive with a good throw to DJ Turner. He then threw a great pass to Turner on the sideline to convert a third-and-5 three plays later.

What were they thinking?

O’Connell was playing well before his final series. He tried to throw left and hit Bryant after working through his first reads to the right, only to have the play end up in disaster when Kemon Hall intercepted the pass and went 69 yards for a touchdown.

O’Connell probably came off Ramel Keyton too early on the play, but the bigger issue is that he didn’t appear to see the defender when he released the ball.

Needs work

Plenty, beginning with the run defense, which struggled for the second straight week. The Raiders surrendered nearly 120 yards rushing in the first half.

“It’s still an issue,” Pierce said. “We just weren’t good enough. … A lot of leaky yards, we’re not getting off blocks, we’re not being violent enough up front. We’re too talented, too skilled, too much length to stay blocked.”

Looking ahead

Pierce indicated that the vast majority of the starters won’t play against the 49ers, clearing the way for players on the bubble to make their final case for a roster spot or put good work on film for other teams around the league.

