Raiders right tackle Trent Brown to miss Sunday’s game

“We brought him in here and paid him to be the LeBron James of right tackles, and he’s had a lot of adversity,” coach Jon Gruden said of Brown and his $66 million deal.

During his Friday news conference, Raiders coach Jon Gruden updated injuries, talked about what he wants to see out of Damon Arnette and Johnathan Abram in the team's final game, and spoke on the up-and-down season right tackle Trent Brown has had. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders offensive tackle Trent Brown (77) walks near Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

Raiders starting right tackle Trent Brown has been ruled out for Sunday’s season finale against the Broncos in Denver with a knee injury.

Brown, who signed a four-year, $66 million deal with the Raiders before the 2019 season, played in just four full games and three snaps in another this season.

“It’s disappointing, no doubt,” coach Jon Gruden said of Brown’s sporadic availability. “We brought him in here and paid him to be the LeBron James of right tackles, and he’s had a lot of adversity. He’s had a number of injuries and it’s hurt our football team, no doubt. But that’s part of this business.”

Brown suffered the injury late in the loss to the Dolphins. He did not miss an offensive snap.

Through two seasons, Brown has played at least 10 snaps in just 14 of 32 games with the Raiders. They are 6-8 when he reaches that threshold and 8-9 in all other games with Sunday’s outcome pending.

Gruden said Sam Young will get the start in Brown’s place on Sunday.

“We’ll play the next man up but hope to get Trent back and ready to roll for next season,” he said. “Trent’s a great player. … He’s just got to get healthy and stay healthy.”

Brandon Parker will serve as the backup to both Young and left tackle Kolton Miller. Gruden has been pleased with Parker’s continued development in his third season.

Parker, a third-round pick in 2018, got four starts this year.

“Brandon’s done well,” Gruden said. “Obviously, he’s been in some tough spots backing up right tackle, backing up left tackle. That swing tackle is a hard job. If something were to happen to Sam or Kolton, we feel like we got a young man in his third year that can go in and help us win a game at either position.”

Left guard Denzelle Good will carry a questionable designation into the game after not practicing all week with an ankle injury.

Gruden said rookie John Simpson would get the call should Good be unable to play.

“This (would be) a big evaluation for John, no doubt,” Gruden said. “It’s not going to make or break him, but we like Simpson.”

Defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (calf) and defensive back Lamarcus Joyner (thigh) are both questionable.

Safety Erik Harris was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Defense in spotlight

Gruden has insisted throughout the week his focus is on winning Sunday’s game even though both teams have been eliminated from postseason contention.

It’s also one more chance for he and general manager Mike Mayock to evaluate some of the team’s players before an offseason where many personnel decisions will need to be made.

Gruden also wants to see some of the younger players put some good work on film before the season is over.

“I want to see (rookie cornerback Damon) Arnette play a game and play well,” Gruden said. “I want to see (safety Johnathan) Abram play and play well. I want to see these young (defensive backs) play and play well. (Linebacker) Nick Kwiatkoski will not play obviously, so I’m anxious to see the return of Nick Morrow. He’s arguably been our best linebacker when he’s been on the field.”

Jackson honored

Starting guard Gabe Jackson was named the Raiders’ recipient of the Ed Block Courage Award for the 2020 season.

The award goes to the player from each NFL team who exemplifies and commitment to the principles of sportsmanship and courage, as well as the player’s efforts off the field and to overcome great adversity.

Winners are voted on by each team’s players.

Ed Block was a noted humanitarian and longtime head trainer for the Baltimore Colts.

