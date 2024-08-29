Raiders rookie expected to play Week 1 despite foot injury

The Raiders’ first-round pick has not practiced in two weeks because of a foot injury, but coach Antonio Pierce expects him to play Sept. 8 against the Chargers.

Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) powers up the field during an NFL football practice at Allegiant Stadium on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders coach Antonio Pierce said Thursday he believes rookie tight end Brock Bowers will play in the team’s regular-season opener against the Chargers on Sept. 8.

“I feel really good about that to be honest,” Pierce said.

Bowers has not practiced in two weeks because of a foot injury. Pierce said Bowers’ extended absence has been largely precautionary.

“Protecting a young guy,” Pierce said. “Sometimes you get to the league and you have to be smart. Sometimes you have to protect them from themselves. That’s all that is.”

