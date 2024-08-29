Raiders rookie expected to play Week 1 despite foot injury
The Raiders’ first-round pick has not practiced in two weeks because of a foot injury, but coach Antonio Pierce expects him to play Sept. 8 against the Chargers.
Raiders coach Antonio Pierce said Thursday he believes rookie tight end Brock Bowers will play in the team’s regular-season opener against the Chargers on Sept. 8.
“I feel really good about that to be honest,” Pierce said.
Bowers has not practiced in two weeks because of a foot injury. Pierce said Bowers’ extended absence has been largely precautionary.
“Protecting a young guy,” Pierce said. “Sometimes you get to the league and you have to be smart. Sometimes you have to protect them from themselves. That’s all that is.”
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.