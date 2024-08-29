99°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Raiders News

Raiders rookie expected to play Week 1 despite foot injury

Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) powers up the field during an NFL football practice at Alle ...
Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) powers up the field during an NFL football practice at Allegiant Stadium on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Raiders coach Antonio Pierce addresses media
Raiders fans cheer for the team during an open practice at Allegiant Stadium on Tuesday, Aug. 2 ...
Raiders’ franchise valuation continues to increase
Las Vegas Aces owner Mark Davis, center left, sits next to NFL superstar Tom Brady during the f ...
Tom Brady faces TV restrictions if he buys piece of Raiders
Guests wait in line to place their bets at the Sports Book at Westgate in Las Vegas, Sunday, Se ...
Westgate SuperBook offers reduced juice during football season
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 29, 2024 - 11:10 am
 

Raiders coach Antonio Pierce said Thursday he believes rookie tight end Brock Bowers will play in the team’s regular-season opener against the Chargers on Sept. 8.

“I feel really good about that to be honest,” Pierce said.

Bowers has not practiced in two weeks because of a foot injury. Pierce said Bowers’ extended absence has been largely precautionary.

“Protecting a young guy,” Pierce said. “Sometimes you get to the league and you have to be smart. Sometimes you have to protect them from themselves. That’s all that is.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.

Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST