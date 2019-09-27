Raiders rookie Hunter Renfrow learning to adjust to NFL mentality

The wide receiver talks how he’s shifted his mindset from college to the NFL in an exclusive interview with Raiders safety Johnathan Abram.

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) runs through a drill prior to the start of an NFL game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn., Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) warms up ahead of the team's NFL game against the Minnesota Vikings at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn., Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

ALAMEDA, Calif. — Raiders rookie receiver Hunter Renfrow has experienced plenty of success on a football field.

He caught the game-winning touchdown in Clemson’s 35-31 victory over Alabama in the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship game. And then Renfrow won another national championship last year.

But now in the pros, there’s been an adjustment in Renfrow’s mentality as to what constitutes success.

“I think it’s good for you to be able to handle adversity,” Renfrow said in an interview with Raiders safety Johnathan Abram for the Review-Journal. “Something that I’ve been learning is that in college football, you lose one game, you’re out of the playoff. In the NFL you can lose two — we’re 1-2 — win the next six or seven and you’re in first place in the division.”

Renfrow discussed his collegiate days, playing for coach Jon Gruden and more in this edition of Abram’s weekly one-on-one.

More Raiders: Follow at vegasnation.com and @VegasNation on Twitter.

Contact Myles Simmons at msimmons@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0350. Follow @MylesASimmons on Twitter.