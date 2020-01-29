64°F
Raiders

Raiders rookie Josh Jacobs stars in Kia Super Bowl commercial

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 29, 2020 - 2:24 pm
 
Updated January 29, 2020 - 2:57 pm

The story of Raiders running back Josh Jacobs’ remarkable rise from homelessness to NFL stardom has been well-documented throughout his rookie season.

Now it’s the focus of a Super Bowl commercial.

South Korean car maker Kia released the ad online Wednesday ahead of Sunday’s annual showcase of football and consumerism.

“(I’m) excited to be able to finally share this project I worked on with (Kia) in my hometown of Tulsa,” Jacobs posted on social media. “My path hasn’t been an easy one and I hope together we can help and inspire the next generation.”

The ad, titled “Tough Never Quits,” features Jacobs driving around in the new Kia Seltos as he watches a middle school version of himself running through the streets of his native Tulsa, Oklahoma.

“Sometimes I wonder what I’d tell my younger self if I ever saw him,” Jacobs says.

The actor playing the younger Jacobs then appears in the passenger seat.

“I’d tell him, ‘Josh, it’s going to be hard growing up homeless, but you’ve got to believe in yourself. Be tougher than the world around you. And that field? That’s your proving ground. Push yourself to be someone and I promise someday you will,’ ” Jacobs says as he takes the field in a uniform that clearly represents the Raiders.

Kia, which plans to integrate print, digital, social and outdoor components to the marketing push, announced it would donate $1,000 for every yard gained in the Super Bowl to three charities dedicated to fighting youth homelessness as part of the campaign.

“Given the struggles I faced growing up and Kia’s commitment to helping put an end to the homeless crisis facing America’s youth, it was an easy yes when I was asked to participate in the campaign,” Jacobs said in a release. “Now I ask that people nationwide join us and pledge whatever they can to help put an end to the epidemic of youth homelessness.”

As part of the launch, Kia created a verified Twitter account for the younger version of Jacobs (@FutureNumber28). Jacobs has been interacting with the account on the social media platform, including passing on even more advice.

It is unknown how much Jacobs was paid to do the ad. However, the cost for 30 seconds of ad time during the game is $5.6 million, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.

