Raiders rookie named AFC Defensive Player of the Week
Defensive end Maxx Crosby had four sacks and a forced fumble in Sunday’s win over the Bengals.
ALAMEDA, Calif.—Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby has been recognized by the league for his four-sack performance against the Bengals on Sunday.
The rookie fourth-round pick was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week on Wednesday. Crosby had five tackles, including three for a loss, four sacks and a forced fumble as he wreaked havoc on the Cincinnati backfield in a 17-10 win.
The former Eastern Michigan standout is just the fourth rookie in league history to record four sacks in a game and the first to accomplish the feat since Brian Orakpo in 2009. It was tied for the most sacks for any player in a game this season and tied the Raiders’ franchise mark.
Crosby was pivotal to the win with three sacks in the fourth quarter, which is tied for the second-most sacks by a player in the final quarter since at least 1991.
He is the only player in the NFL to record three sacks in the fourth quarter of a game this season.
Crosby now has 6.5 sacks this season, third among rookies behind just Josh Allen of Jacksonville and Nick Bosa of San Francisco.
