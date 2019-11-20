Raiders rookie named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Defensive end Maxx Crosby had four sacks and a forced fumble in Sunday’s win over the Bengals.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Ryan Finley, front, is sacked by Oakland Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby during the second half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

ALAMEDA, Calif.—Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby has been recognized by the league for his four-sack performance against the Bengals on Sunday.

The rookie fourth-round pick was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week on Wednesday. Crosby had five tackles, including three for a loss, four sacks and a forced fumble as he wreaked havoc on the Cincinnati backfield in a 17-10 win.

The former Eastern Michigan standout is just the fourth rookie in league history to record four sacks in a game and the first to accomplish the feat since Brian Orakpo in 2009. It was tied for the most sacks for any player in a game this season and tied the Raiders’ franchise mark.

Crosby was pivotal to the win with three sacks in the fourth quarter, which is tied for the second-most sacks by a player in the final quarter since at least 1991.

He is the only player in the NFL to record three sacks in the fourth quarter of a game this season.

Crosby now has 6.5 sacks this season, third among rookies behind just Josh Allen of Jacksonville and Nick Bosa of San Francisco.

