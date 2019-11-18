Raiders defeat Cincinnati Bengals, 17-10

The score may have been close, but the Raiders took care of business to defeat the winless Bengals 17-10 on Sunday.

OAKLAND, Calif. — The score may have been close, but the Raiders took care of business to defeat the winless Bengals 17-10 on Sunday.

Rookie defensive end Maxx Crosby had three sacks and quarterback Derek Carr was accurate throughout the contest with just two incompletions to lead the Raiders to their sixth win of the season.

The Bengals run defense entered the day last in the league and they had a tough time slowing down Raiders running back Josh Jacobs, as he reached 100 yards rushing for the fourth time in 2019.

Jacobs did have one mistake — a first-quarter red-zone fumble that Cincinnati turned into a 12-play 85-yard touchdown drive. But after that, the Raiders took control with an 11-play, 91-yard drive ending in a two-yard touchdown to tight end Foster Moreau. And then Carr ended the Raiders’ next possession with his first rushing touchdown since last October’s loss to the Colts.

In the second half, the Bengals scored a field goal after Carr threw his first interception since the Raiders’ loss to the Packers in Week 7. Daniel Carlson added a field goal in the fourth quarter to give the Raiders a seven-point lead.

The Bengals had one last opportunity with the ball for a two-minute drill, but rookie cornerback Trayvon Mullen made his first career interception to seal the Oakland victory.

With the victory, the Raiders are now 6-4 on the season. They’ll next fly across the country to take on the Jets in Week 12.

