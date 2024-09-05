Raiders rookie talks making 53-man roster: ‘A dream come true’

Raiders sixth-round pick Dylan Laube discussed his emotions upon making the team and so much more in an interview with the Review-Journal.

Raiders ready to tackle new kickoff: ‘We think we have an advantage here’

Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) runs the ball during practice at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Dylan Laube is a rookie running back for the Raiders who was drafted in the sixth round. He was a Football Championship Subdivision All-American at New Hampshire.

He will be counted on to contribute on special teams this season and add depth to the running back room.

The Review-Journal sat down with Laube this week to learn a little more about him.

RJ: You played both football and lacrosse in high school in Westhampton, New York. What were the biggest differences in the sports for you?

Laube: “Well, first of all, you’re catching a small ball in a tiny stick with lacrosse, which is definitely a huge difference. But I think the physicality is definitely what separates football from lacrosse. I think football is the most physical sport out there. Lacrosse is a more fast-paced game. I loved lacrosse, but it definitely wasn’t football.”

RJ: What was the best thing about New Hampshire?

Laube: “I love the four seasons. From fall to winter and spring and summer is the best there is.”

RJ: What’s the No. 1 thing others don’t realize about the FCS level?

Laube: “There’s a lot of talent. A lot of talent. I think most FCS guys were under-recruited who now you are seeing that if they have a great year, they’re transferring to a bigger school. You see how it has switched over. There are more scholarships in (the Football Bowl Subdivision) but the talent level is there in the FCS.”

RJ: You played against UNLV quarterback Matthew Sluka in college and have trained with him. What makes him so special?

Laube: “He’s from my same area at home, so I was able to watch him while we were growing up. I’ve known Sluka for a while. He’s an animal, an animal. He works his butt off. He’s just a gamer. He’s fast, he’s quick, he can throw the ball. When the lights come on, he balls out.”

RJ: What went through your mind when you made the Raiders’ 53-man roster?

Laube: “Oh man, a lot (of emotion). I showed up and we had a lift and guys were like, ‘Hey man, congrats.’ I had made it. After the lift, I came back to my locker and called my parents and family. That’s when it finally hit that I had truly made the team. Excited. A dream come true. It’s just getting started now.”

RJ: What’s the best thing about Las Vegas?

Laube: “The views. From the Strip to the mountains to the terrain to the city skyline. It’s just a beautiful place. I think everyone who isn’t from here thinks of it as just the Strip, but there is so much more outside of it. I really think it’s a very special place.”

RJ: Explain the level of hard work it takes to get here.

Laube: “Especially coming from a small school, it has taken a lot of long days, early mornings, extra work when people are out having fun. That’s when you have stay in, lock in and make sacrifices. The way you stay here is by having that constant routine. Keep on doing the same thing (over and) over again. For a lot of people, that’s a tough thing to do. Just do it over and over and over. And working your butt off is super important.”

RJ: You were considered a strong pass catcher in college. Is that a part of your game you can bring to the Raiders?

Laube: “Absolutely. I think it’s one of the main reasons they drafted me, for that receiving threat. I think for me, one-on-one with a linebacker or safety is what separates me from other running backs. That’s my main tool. That’s going to be my main role on this team. And, of course, special teams.”

RJ: Maxx Crosby told us the team has a nickname for you.

Laube: “Oh, yes. It’s Cheddar Bob (from the movie “8 Mile”). Hey, listen, it’s all fun and games. (Crosby) is the man. Actually, our strength coach came up with my first one, which was ‘Mighty Mouse.’ So, now I have two. I assume by the end of the year, I’ll have three or four of them. It’s all fun.”

Contact Ed Graney at egraney@reviewjournal.com. Follow @edgraney on X.