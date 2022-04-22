Raiders schedule to be announced next month

The NFL will announce its full 2022 schedule on May 12th at 5 pm PT.

The league will reveal its slate of games on NFL Network.

Prior to the rollout, the NFL will announce all 2022 international games on May 4th and a handful of select games during the week of May 9th.

Also, the league’s first-ever Thursday Night Football game on Prime Video will be revealed on April 28th during the NFL draft.

The Raiders’ eight home games next season are against the Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers and New England Patriots

Their nine away games are against their three AFC West opponents plus the Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, Pittsburgh Steelers and New Orleans Saints.

