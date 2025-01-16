44°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Raiders News

Raiders seek permission to interview 2 more for GM position

New York Giants assistant general manager Brandon Brown walks the sideline during warm-ups befo ...
New York Giants assistant general manager Brandon Brown walks the sideline during warm-ups before an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
More Stories
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Antonio Pierce, right, and owner Mark Davis talk prior to an NFL f ...
Looking at Raiders’ coaching searches since Mark Davis became owner
Jon-Eric Sullivan, Green Bay Packers director of college scouting, talks in Green Bay, Wis., Th ...
Raiders reach out to 3 potential GMs after 1st set of coaching interviews
Former Broncos coach becomes Raiders’ 7th coaching candidate
Positive plays: Raiders report charitable work in Las Vegas
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 15, 2025 - 7:18 pm
 

The Raiders have asked for permission to interview Brandon Brown of the Giants and Chad Alexander of the Chargers for their general manager’s job, an NFL source confirmed.

Brown, 37, has been the Giants’ assistant general manager since 2022. He also worked in the scouting departments of the Eagles, Colts and Jets.

Alexander, 49, just concluded his first year with the Chargers. He also worked five years as the Jets’ director of player personnel and 20 years in various roles with the Ravens.

On Tuesday, the Raiders submitted a request to interview Packers vice president of player personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan, Buccaneers assistant general manager John Spytek and Steelers director of pro scouting Sheldon White.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com . Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

MOST READ: RAIDERS
In case you missed it
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
Mascots Chance, Stomper, Spruce the Goose and Aviator take a photo at the fifth annual Battle f ...
Who are Las Vegas’ pro sport mascots?
By / RJ

Las Vegas has been flooded with new sports franchises over the past seven years, and with them are their eccentric (and somewhat off-putting) mascots. Here’s who they are.

MORE STORIES