Raiders seek permission to interview 2 more for GM position

The Raiders are searching for a general manager to replace Tom Telesco, who was fired by team owner Mark Davis after one season and a 4-13 record.

Raiders reach out to 3 potential GMs after 1st set of coaching interviews

Looking at Raiders’ coaching searches since Mark Davis became owner

New York Giants assistant general manager Brandon Brown walks the sideline during warm-ups before an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

The Raiders have asked for permission to interview Brandon Brown of the Giants and Chad Alexander of the Chargers for their general manager’s job, an NFL source confirmed.

Brown, 37, has been the Giants’ assistant general manager since 2022. He also worked in the scouting departments of the Eagles, Colts and Jets.

Alexander, 49, just concluded his first year with the Chargers. He also worked five years as the Jets’ director of player personnel and 20 years in various roles with the Ravens.

On Tuesday, the Raiders submitted a request to interview Packers vice president of player personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan, Buccaneers assistant general manager John Spytek and Steelers director of pro scouting Sheldon White.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com . Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.