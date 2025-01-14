45°F
Raiders News

Raiders to interview general manager candidates

Jon-Eric Sullivan, Green Bay Packers director of college scouting, talks in Green Bay, Wis., Thursday, April 26, 2018, about the team's pick in the first round of the NFL football draft. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer, File)
This is a photo of John Spytek of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFL football team. This image reflects the Tampa Bay Buccaneers active roster as of Monday, June 12, 2017. (AP Photo)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 14, 2025 - 7:51 am
 
Updated January 14, 2025 - 7:57 am

The Raiders’ search for a general manager is underway.

According to NFL sources, the club on Tuesday submitted a request to interview Packers vice president of player personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan and will interview Buccaneers assistant general manager John Spytek.

Sullivan joined the Packers in 2004 and has worked his way up from an area scout to director of scouting to his current role in player personnel. The Packers are regarded as one of the best draft-and-development teams in the NFL.

Sullivan has also interviewed for the Titans’ general manager job.

Spytek has been with the Buccaneers since 2016 and in his current position for two seasons. He also has a major link to Raiders minority owner Tom Brady, who has assumed a large voice in the Raiders’ football operations and is helping spearhead their searches to replace coach Antonio Pierce and general manager Tom Telesco.

Spytek was a teammate of Brady at Michigan and was in the Tampa Bay front office when Brady played there from 2020 to 2022.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com . Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

