Raiders News

Former Broncos coach becomes Raiders’ 7th coaching candidate

Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph () in the second half of an NFL football game ...
Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph () in the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 13, 2025 - 8:21 am
 
Updated January 13, 2025 - 8:24 am

The Raiders have requested permission to interview Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph for their vacant coaching position, an NFL source confirmed.

Joseph, 52, has been Denver’s defensive coordinator since 2023. The Broncos gave up the third-fewest points in the NFL this season and ranked first in sacks. The team reached the postseason for the first time since Super Bowl 50, losing 31-7 to the Bills at Buffalo on Sunday.

Joseph previously had an 11-21 record as Denver’s coach from 2017-18. He has also been a defensive coordinator with the Dolphins and Cardinals.

Joseph is the Raiders’ seventh known coaching candidate.

The team interviewed Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, Detroit defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo on Friday.

The Raiders are scheduled to talk to former Seahawks coach Pete Carroll on Monday and former Jets coach Robert Saleh on Thursday.

Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken, who helped his team beat the Steelers 28-14 on Saturday, will interview with the team at a date to be determined.

The Raiders are looking for a new coach after firing Antonio Pierce on Jan. 7. They’re also looking for a general manager after firing Tom Telesco on Thursday.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com . Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

