Raiders sign former Rams LB Bryce Hager
With depth an issue at linebacker, the Raiders added veteran inside linebacker Bryce Hager on Friday.
Hager, a five-year veteran who has played his career with the St. Louis and Los Angeles Rams, has played in 69 games and made five starts. He has 48 career tackles.
The Raiders have essentially revamped their linebacker unit by adding starters Cory Littleton and Nick Kwiatkoski. But with Marquel Lee being released after failing his physical, there is a need to add more depth.
