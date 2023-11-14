72°F
Raiders News

Raiders sign former starting cornerback for Patriots

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 14, 2023 - 1:57 pm
 
Updated November 14, 2023 - 2:01 pm
New England Patriots cornerback Jack Jones (13) battles against Indianapolis Colts wide receive ...
New England Patriots cornerback Jack Jones (13) battles against Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11) during an NFL football game between the New England Patriots and the Indianapolis Colts at Deutsche Bank Park Stadium in Frankfurt, Germany, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

The Raiders have added to their cornerback room, and it comes in the form of a player with ties to interim coach Antonio Pierce.

Jack Jones, a second-year cornerback whom the Patriots waived Monday, has been claimed by the Raiders. Jones played high school football at Pierce’s alma mater, Long Beach Poly, and under Pierce when he coached at Arizona State.

The Patriots selected Jones in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL draft, and he ended up playing 13 games as a rookie while accumulating two interceptions and 30 tackles.

Jones, who missed the first six games of the season because of a hamstring injury that landed him on injured reserve, has seen his playing time decrease in the past two weeks. His role this season after returning from injured reserve was as a backup.

Jones, 25, was arrested in June at Boston’s Logan Airport when authorities discovered two guns in his carry-on bag. The charges were eventually dropped after Jones agreed to probation and community service.

Jones was also benched to start a game against the Commanders this season for missing curfew along with teammate J.C. Jackson.

A former five-star recruit who originally committed to Southern California, Jones played at Moorpark Junior College before transferring to Arizona State.

The Raiders have not announced a corresponding move.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

