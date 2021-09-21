92°F
Raiders sign offensive tackle

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 21, 2021 - 4:26 pm
 
New York Giants offensive tackle Jackson Barton steps on the field at the start of an NFL footb ...
New York Giants offensive tackle Jackson Barton steps on the field at the start of an NFL football practice, Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

In need of offensive line depth to deal with a slew of injuries, the Raiders are signing offensive tackle Jackson Barton off the practice squad of the Giants and adding him to the 53-man roster.

Originally a seventh-round pick of the Indianapolis Colts in 2019, the 6-foot-7, 300-pound Barton has spent time with the Kansas City Chiefs and Giants over the last three seasons.

The Raiders lost right tackle Alex Leatherwood to a back strain in the first half of their win 0ver the Steelers on Sunday. Leatherwood’s status for Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins is not yet known.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.

