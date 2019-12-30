Raiders sign Richie Incognito to contract extension

The Raiders have made their first move of the offseason and signed guard Richie Incognito to a contract extension.

Oakland Raiders offensive guard Richie Incognito (64) against the Los Angeles Chargers during an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)

The Raiders have made their first move of the offseason and signed guard Richie Incognito to a contract extension.

Incognito agreed to a 2-year extension worth $14 million, a source from the team confirmed to the Review-Journal. He will get $6.35 million guaranteed.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport was the first to report the news.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

More Raiders: Follow at vegasnation.com and @VegasNation on Twitter.