Raiders sign Richie Incognito to contract extension
The Raiders have made their first move of the offseason and signed guard Richie Incognito to a contract extension.
Incognito agreed to a 2-year extension worth $14 million, a source from the team confirmed to the Review-Journal. He will get $6.35 million guaranteed.
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport was the first to report the news.
