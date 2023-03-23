Raiders sign veteran cornerback to 1-year contract

Cornerback Duke Shelley played for the Minnesota Vikings last season after spending the first three years of his career with the Chicago Bears.

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Duke Shelley (20) on the field before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022 in Minneapolis (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

The Raiders signed veteran cornerback Duke Shelley to a one-year contract Thursday.

Shelley, 26, played for the Vikings last season after spending the first three years of his career with the Bears, who drafted him in the sixth round in 2019.

Shelley, 5 feet, 9 inches and 176 pounds, played exclusively in the slot with the Bears with mixed results. That changed last season when the Vikings played him on the outside, and he notched career highs with 30 tackles, one interception and eight pass breakups. Quarterbacks completed only 48.8 percent of their passes and had just a 57.9 passer rating on their 41 targets against him.

