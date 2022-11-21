Raiders snap losing streak in Denver

The Raiders snapped their losing streak Sunday with a 22-16 overtime win over the Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) congratulates wide receiver Davante Adams (17) after throwing him a touchdown during the first half of an NFL game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Denver. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) runs against Denver Broncos cornerback Damarri Mathis (27) during the second half of an NFL football game in Denver, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, middle, is hit by Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) while passing during the first half of an NFL football game in Denver, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) is tackled by Denver Broncos linebacker Baron Browning (56) during the second half of an NFL football game in Denver, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Denver Broncos wide receiver Kendall Hinton (9) runs against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half of an NFL football game in Denver, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels walks onto the field during the second half of the team's NFL football game against the Denver Broncos in Denver, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes against the Denver Broncos during the first half of an NFL football game in Denver, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon III (25) runs against Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the second half of an NFL football game in Denver, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Las Vegas Raiders' Tyler Hall (37) is congratulated by linebacker Jayon Brown (50) and Maxx Crosby after sacking Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson during the second half of an NFL football game in Denver, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Denver Broncos' Montrell Washington, middle, is tackled by Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) and linebacker Darien Butler (58) during the second half of an NFL football game in Denver, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates his touchdown with fullback Jakob Johnson (45) during the first half of an NFL game at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Denver. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon III (25) runs against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half of an NFL football game in Denver, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs against the Denver Broncos during the second half of an NFL football game in Denver, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon III, middle right, runs against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half of an NFL football game in Denver, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels watches from the sideline during the first half of the team's NFL football game against the Denver Broncos in Denver, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) passes against Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell during the second half of an NFL football game in Denver, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Las Vegas Raiders' Tyler Hall (37) sacks Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson during the second half of an NFL football game in Denver, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes against the Denver Broncos during the first half of an NFL football game in Denver, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Las Vegas Raiders' Tyler Hall (37) rushes in to sack Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson during the second half of an NFL football game in Denver, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

DENVER — Derek Carr threw a 35-yard touchdown pass to Davante Adams to lead the Raiders to a 22-16 overtime win over the Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday.

The win snapped the Raiders’ three-game losing streak and gave them a 3-7 record on the season.

Carr threw for 307 yards and two touchdowns.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

