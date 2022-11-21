Raiders snap losing streak in Denver
The Raiders snapped their losing streak Sunday with a 22-16 overtime win over the Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
DENVER — Derek Carr threw a 35-yard touchdown pass to Davante Adams to lead the Raiders to a 22-16 overtime win over the Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday.
The win snapped the Raiders’ three-game losing streak and gave them a 3-7 record on the season.
Carr threw for 307 yards and two touchdowns.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
