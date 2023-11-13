Raiders standout offensive lineman ruled out for Jets game

Raiders left tackle Kolton Miller has been ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Jets with a shoulder injury.

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) and offensive tackle Kolton Miller (74) celebrate Jacob’s touchdown during the first half of a game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Miller missed all week of practice with the injury but was hopeful of getting clearance on Sunday. That did not happen and he is inactive for the game. Jermaine Eluemunor is expected to flip from right tackle to left tackle, with Thayer Munford expected to replace Eluemunor.

The Raiders other inactives for Sunday are linebacker Jaylon Jones, fullback Jakob Johnson, defensive tackle Byron Young, quarterback Brian Hoyer, defensive end Isaac Rochell and defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera.

Linebackers Divine Deablo, who missed two games and Luke Masterson, who missed last week’s game, are active for Sunday.

