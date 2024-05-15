78°F
Raiders front office executive leaves for job with Lions

(L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 15, 2024 - 9:07 am
 

Dwayne Joseph, who spent the past five years as the Raiders’ director of pro personnel, has left the organization.

Joseph is expected to join the Detroit Lions in an unspecified front-office role, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

Joseph was hired in 2019 by then-general manager Mike Mayock to run the Raiders’ pro personnel department. He had spent the previous four years as the director of pro scouting with the Philadelphia Eagles.

When the Raiders hired Tom Telesco as their general manager in January, he quickly added JoJo Wooden, whom he worked with for the Chargers, as senior director of pro personnel.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

