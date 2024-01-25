55°F
Raiders News

Raiders star named finalist for one of NFL’s premier awards

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 25, 2024 - 10:31 am
 
Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates a sack of Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Ju ...
Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates a sack of Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10), not pictured, with defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) during the second half an NFL game on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders edge rusher Maxx Crosby was named one of five finalists for The Associated Press’ NFL Defensive Player of the Year Award on Thursday.

Crosby’s competition for the trophy is Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett, Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt, Cowboys edge rusher Micah Parsons and Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland.

The winner will be announced at the NFL’s annual awards show Feb. 8 at Resorts World Las Vegas. A panel of 50 media members voted for the award before the playoffs began.

Crosby, 26, finished the season with a career-high 90 tackles, including 14½ sacks and 23 tackles for losses.

Watt led the NFL with 19 sacks, while Garrett and Parsons each had 14. Bland set an NFL record with five interception returns for a touchdown.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on X.

