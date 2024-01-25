Raiders star named finalist for one of NFL’s premier awards

Raiders fans will want to tune in to the NFL’s annual awards show Feb. 8 to see if one of the team’s best players wins one of the league’s highest honors.

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates a sack of Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10), not pictured, with defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) during the second half an NFL game on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders edge rusher Maxx Crosby was named one of five finalists for The Associated Press’ NFL Defensive Player of the Year Award on Thursday.

Crosby’s competition for the trophy is Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett, Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt, Cowboys edge rusher Micah Parsons and Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland.

The winner will be announced at the NFL’s annual awards show Feb. 8 at Resorts World Las Vegas. A panel of 50 media members voted for the award before the playoffs began.

Crosby, 26, finished the season with a career-high 90 tackles, including 14½ sacks and 23 tackles for losses.

Watt led the NFL with 19 sacks, while Garrett and Parsons each had 14. Bland set an NFL record with five interception returns for a touchdown.

