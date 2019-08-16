Raiders starters set tone in 33-26 win over Cardinals
One series was enough for Derek Carr and the starting offense, as the Raiders opened a Thursday exhibition with a methodical 75-yard touchdown drive.
GLENDALE, Ariz. — One series was enough for Derek Carr and the starting offense, as the Raiders opened a Thursday exhibition with a methodical 75-yard touchdown drive. Oakland led 26-0 at one point before cruising to a 33-26 win over the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.
The Raiders improved to 2-0 in the preseason.
They’ll next face the Green Bay Packers on Thursday in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
More Raiders: Follow at vegasnation.com and @
Contact reporter Michael Gehlken at mgehlken@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GehlkenNFL on Twitter.