Raiders starters set tone in 33-26 win over Cardinals

One series was enough for Derek Carr and the starting offense, as the Raiders opened a Thursday exhibition with a methodical 75-yard touchdown drive.

Oakland Raiders tight end Derek Carrier (85) celebrates his touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals with quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the first half of an an NFL football game, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Ryan Grant (19) scores a touchdown as Arizona Cardinals cornerback Byron Murphy (33) defends during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) hands off to running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso)

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Rico Gafford (10) celebrates his touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals with teammate tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso)

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Ryan Grant (19) celebrates his touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals with wide receiver J.J. Nelson (15), tight end Darren Waller (83) and center Rodney Hudson (61) during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Rico Gafford (10) runs in a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso)

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) scrambles as Oakland Raiders defensive back Johnathan Abram (24) defends during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Oakland Raiders quarterback Mike Glennon (7) throws against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso)

Oakland Raiders tight end Derek Carrier (85) scores a touchdown as Arizona Cardinals defensive back Rudy Ford defends during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Marcell Ateman (88) is hit by Arizona Cardinals defensive back Nate Brooks (41) during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Trent Sherfield (16) pulls in a touchdown catch as Oakland Raiders cornerback Nick Nelson (23) defends during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Oakland Raiders running back Mack Brown celebrates his touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half of an NFL preseason football game, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown (84) warms up prior to an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

GLENDALE, Ariz. — One series was enough for Derek Carr and the starting offense, as the Raiders opened a Thursday exhibition with a methodical 75-yard touchdown drive. Oakland led 26-0 at one point before cruising to a 33-26 win over the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.

The Raiders improved to 2-0 in the preseason.

They’ll next face the Green Bay Packers on Thursday in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

