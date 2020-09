Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) is sacked in the end zone by both New England Patriots linebacker Shilique Calhoun (90) and defensive end Deatrich Wise (91), who recovered the football as scored a touchdown during the 4th quarter of an NFL football game, as Las Vegas Raiders offensive tackle Denzelle Good (71), New England Patriots defensive end Chase Winovich (50) and referee Ron Torbert (62) look on on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang