Raiders switching to DeShone Kizer as backup QB

DeShone Kizer, a former Notre Dame standout who started 15 games for the Cleveland Browns in 2017 as a rookie, is being promoted to the No. 2 quarterback spot this week.

Green Bay Packers' DeShone Kizer warms up before a preseason NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

ALAMEDA, Calif — It looks like the Raiders are making a switch at backup quarterback this week. Third-string quarterback DeShone Kizer, who has yet to dress for a game this season, said on Thursday that Raiders coaches informed him he’s being promoted to be Derek Carr’s backup.

Mike Glennon has been the backup to Carr through the first 12 games.

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden does not address the media on Thursdays, but offensive coordinator Greg Olsen indicated a change is coming.

“(Kizer has) done some good things out here on the practice field – as has Mike Glennon – so we looked at (him) (and) we made a decision that we may move him up to the No. 2 spot this week,” said Olson. “But I’ll let Jon answer those questions in regards to the entire depth chart and the decision we made there. But we do like what we’ve seen out of DeShone.”

The Raiders claimed Kizer off waivers last September after the former Notre Dame standout was cut by the Green Bay Packers at the end of training camp. Kizer was originally drafted by the Cleveland Browns in 2017 and started 15 games for them as a rookie. The Browns lost all 15 games as Kizer threw 11 touchdown passes and 22 interceptions. Kizer was traded to the Packers in 2018 and played in three games while serving as a backup to Aaron Rodgers.

Without the benefit of a training camp with the Raiders, he’s been limited in how he could impress his new team.

“I’ve been trying to stay ready as much as possible and perform as best as possible in practice,” said Kizer. “And it’s kinda led to this point. Just try to do everything I can to help the team win.”

It looks like he’s opened the necessary eyes to move up on the depth chart.

