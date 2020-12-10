Raiders’ tackle Trent Brown returns to practice field

Brown has only played in two games this season and has not been in action since the victory over the Chiefs in Kansas City on Oct. 11.

Las Vegas Raiders offensive tackle Trent Brown (77) stretches with a mask on during a practice session at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

Raiders’ quarterback Derek Carr was pleased to have a familiar presence who casts a massive shadow back on the practice field Wednesday.

Starting right tackle Trent Brown returned to the team and got in a full session, taking reps with the first team for the first time since he fell ill in the locker room prior to a Nov. 1 game in Cleveland.

“It’s lovely to see Trent out at practice,” Carr said. “I love that guy so much. I am thankful for him. I just hope he’s healthy and ready to rock.”

Brown missed much of training camp, then left the opener against Carolina after just three plays due to a calf injury. He returned to play every offensive snap against Kansas City in Week 5 before going on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

He hoped to return against the Browns, but ended up in the hospital and remained in Cleveland for a night before flying back to Las Vegas on his own.

Brown hasn’t played since, but appears close to a return.

“I’m going to see how it goes this week,” coach Jon Gruden said. “It’s the first time he’s really practiced with the first team in awhile, so we’ll see how he feels tomorrow.”

The line has played admirably at times despite the absence of Brown and left guard Richie Incognito, but offensive lineman Denzelle Good believes Brown’s return is a big boost.

“It’s huge to have Trent Brown back,” he said. “You guys have seen him play. He’s going to help our run game for sure. But having him back is such a huge morale boost for us. It just makes everybody feel better having him around.”

Injury report

Brown was joined on the practice field by Johnathan Abram, who missed Sunday’s game against the Jets with a knee injury.

The safety was able to get in a limited session on Wednesday.

Running back Josh Jacobs (ankle) and cornerback Damon Arnette (concussion/neck) weren’t as lucky. Neither was able to practice and there is still concern about their availability against the Colts.

Jacobs didn’t play against the Jets and Arnette left early in the first quarter for the second straight week.

Safety Jeff Heath was also absent Wednesday due to a concussion, though Isaiah Johnson (groin) and Nevin Lawson (ankle/knee) were limited participants in the thin secondary.

Defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins took a rest day, along with offensive linemen Denzelle Good, Rodney Hudson and Gabe Jackson.

Worley returns

Cornerback Daryl Worley has returned to the Raiders, the team announced Wednesday.

He was signed off the Bills’ practice squad.

The move comes at a time when the defensive backfield is decimated by injuries.

Worley should be able to get up to speed quickly after spending the previous two seasons in Oakland with Gruden and defensive coordinator Paul Guenther, though Gruden said he won’t be available Sunday.

“We’re expecting him to play and play soon,” Gruden said.

A 2016 second-round pick of the Panthers, he has made 53 starts in his career with 255 tackles, two sacks, five interceptions, 35 passes defensed and a fumble recovery. He spent two seasons with the Panthers and two with the Raiders before spending time with Dallas and Buffalo this season.

Worley, a former West Virginia standout, made 24 starts with the Raiders, recording two interceptions and a fumble recovery.

Beasley protected

Vic Beasley was reverted to the practice squad after suiting up Sunday and making his Raiders debut, though he is still very much in the team’s plans.

Beasley was among four players from the practice squad protected by the team, blocking other teams from signing him away.

The Raiders also protected kicker Dominik Eberle and defensive ends David Irving and Chris Smith.

Ross claimed

Defensive tackle Daniel Ross was claimed off waivers by Jacksonville, one of the teams with the highest waiver priority based on record.

Ross was released by the Raiders this week when Brown came off the exempt list.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.