Raiders

Raiders to announce parking, transportation plans

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 1, 2021 - 2:25 pm
 
Updated June 1, 2021 - 3:19 pm
The Raiders huddle before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins with no fans in atten ...
The Raiders huddle before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins with no fans in attendance on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

The Raiders will announce transportation and parking plans at Allegiant Stadium at a news conference Thursday morning.

Raiders president Marc Badain will join three county and resort officials for the 10 a.m. news conference regarding plans for games and other major events at the stadium. The Review-Journal will live stream the event.

No fans were allowed inside Allegiant Stadium for games last season because of COVID-19 protocols.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

