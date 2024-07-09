117°F
Raiders to hold two free open practices at Allegiant Stadium

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and Raiders defensive tackle Jerry Tillery (90) have a c ...
Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and Raiders defensive tackle Jerry Tillery (90) have a conversation during the second half of an NFL game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams addresses the media after an NFL football practice at the I ...
Raiders' Adams to Chargers social team: 'Keep my name out of your mouth'
Former Raiders defensive lineman Richard Seymour, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Cla ...
Ex-teammate reportedly joins Tom Brady in bid to buy stake in Raiders
Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) chat with defensi ...
'Feed off each other': Raiders' defensive line aspires to greatness
Raiders mailbag: Could Dak Prescott end up in Las Vegas in 2025?
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 9, 2024 - 3:19 pm
 
Updated July 9, 2024 - 3:56 pm

Fans hoping to see the Raiders in action before the season starts are in luck.

The team will host two open practices at Allegiant Stadium on Aug. 14 and 20. Both sessions will be free and open to the public. Fans hoping to attend are encouraged to register for tickets at: raiders.com/training-camp/open-practice

Both practices will begin at 6 p.m., with doors opening at 5 p.m. Ticket inventory is limited.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on X.

Ex-Raiders coach denied rehearing before state court in NFL lawsuit
By Ken Ritter Associated Press

Jon Gruden lost a bid for the Nevada Supreme Court to reconsider whether a contract interference and conspiracy lawsuit he filed against the NFL should be heard in court or in private arbitration.

Battle for Vegas 2024 announces 1st set of Knights, Raiders players
Raiders' 3 preseason games will be featured on national TV
Raiders mailbag: Who has early edge in QB competition?
'He's a worker': New Raider emerging as key defensive leader
4 observations from Raiders' offseason program
How this Raiders cornerback became a 'pivotal piece' of defense