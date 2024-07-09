Raiders to hold two free open practices at Allegiant Stadium
Fans hoping to see the Raiders in action before the 2024 season begins are in luck. The team will hold two practices at Allegiant Stadium in August.
The team will host two open practices at Allegiant Stadium on Aug. 14 and 20. Both sessions will be free and open to the public. Fans hoping to attend are encouraged to register for tickets at: raiders.com/
Both practices will begin at 6 p.m., with doors opening at 5 p.m. Ticket inventory is limited.
