53°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Raiders News

Raiders to interview general manager candidate for 2nd time

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 22, 2024 - 11:11 am
 
Los Angeles Chargers general manager Tom Telesco, shown Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in Inglewood, ...
Los Angeles Chargers general manager Tom Telesco, shown Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in Inglewood, California. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong, File)

The Raiders are meeting for the second time with Tom Telesco for their general manager’s job, a person with knowledge confirmed Monday.

Telesco, 51, has worked in the NFL since 1991, most recently as the general manager of the Chargers from 2013 until Dec. 15, when he was fired a day after the Chargers lost to the Raiders 63-21. He has been given high marks for his drafting and roster construction with the Chargers, who consistently field one of the NFL’s most talented teams.

Among the other candidates for the job are interim general manager Champ Kelly, who has been the Raiders’ assistant GM for the past two years, and Colts assistant GM Ed Dodds.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

MOST READ: Raiders
1
3 things new coach Pierce, Raiders should do this offseason
3 things new coach Pierce, Raiders should do this offseason
2
What they’re saying about Raiders’ hire of Antonio Pierce as coach
What they’re saying about Raiders’ hire of Antonio Pierce as coach
3
Hill: Metric offers red flag about approach of new Raiders coach
Hill: Metric offers red flag about approach of new Raiders coach
4
Raiders won’t retain offensive coordinator
Raiders won’t retain offensive coordinator
5
Raiders QB gifts military family trip to Super Bowl
Raiders QB gifts military family trip to Super Bowl
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
More stories
Raiders won’t retain offensive coordinator
Raiders won’t retain offensive coordinator
Raiders running back ruled out against Chiefs
Raiders running back ruled out against Chiefs
Raiders report: Jack Jones says he was ‘nowhere close to offsides’
Raiders report: Jack Jones says he was ‘nowhere close to offsides’
Raiders hope to revive rivalry with Chiefs
Raiders hope to revive rivalry with Chiefs
What rules must the Raiders follow in their coach, GM search?
What rules must the Raiders follow in their coach, GM search?
AFC team requests interview with Pierce; Raiders interview GM option
AFC team requests interview with Pierce; Raiders interview GM option