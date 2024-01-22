Raiders to interview general manager candidate for 2nd time

Tom Telesco was fired as the Los Angeles Chargers’ general manager Dec. 15, a day after they lost to the Raiders 63-21. He has worked in the NFL since 1991.

Los Angeles Chargers general manager Tom Telesco, shown Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in Inglewood, California. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong, File)

The Raiders are meeting for the second time with Tom Telesco for their general manager’s job, a person with knowledge confirmed Monday.

Telesco, 51, has worked in the NFL since 1991, most recently as the general manager of the Chargers from 2013 until Dec. 15, when he was fired a day after the Chargers lost to the Raiders 63-21. He has been given high marks for his drafting and roster construction with the Chargers, who consistently field one of the NFL’s most talented teams.

Among the other candidates for the job are interim general manager Champ Kelly, who has been the Raiders’ assistant GM for the past two years, and Colts assistant GM Ed Dodds.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.