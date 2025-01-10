48°F
Raiders to interview Super Bowl winner for coaching vacancy

FILE - Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll looks on before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong, File)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 9, 2025 - 7:01 pm
 
Updated January 9, 2025 - 7:02 pm

The Raiders will interview former Seahawks coach Pete Carroll for their vacant coaching position.

Carroll coached in Seattle from 2010 to 2023 and led the franchise to its first championship in Super Bowl 48. The Seahawks also reached Super Bowl 49.

Carroll, 73, is known for program building. He won a national championship at USC during a successful nine-year tenure. He is one of three coaches to win a title in the NFL and in college, along with Jimmy Johnson and Barry Switzer.

Carroll also coached the Patriots and Jets. His NFL record is 170-120-1.

The Raiders’ other known coaching candidates are Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, Detroit defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken and former Jets coach Robert Saleh.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com . Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

