Raiders to interview top Tampa Bay assistant for HC job

The Raiders’ search for a permanent head coach leads them to Tampa Bay and Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles, who is expected to interview on Thursday.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles watches from the sideline during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)

Todd Bowles, the former head coach of the Jets and current defensive coordinator of the Buccaneers, reportedly will interview with the Raiders on Thursday for their head coach opening.

He follows Patriots inside linebacker coach Jerod Mayo, who interviewed for the same position on Tuesday.

The Raiders are not releasing any information about the search for a general manager and head coach.

That brings the known candidates for the job to three. DeMeco Ryans, the 49ers’ defensive coordinator, is expected to interview after the 49ers play the Rams in the NFC Championship game on Sunday.

Bowles, a former NFL safety, has been coaching since 1997 and was head coach of the Jets from 2015 to 2018. His Buccaneers defense was credited with a late-season push that saw them lock down the high-powered offenses of the Packers in the NFC Championship game and the Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

Another potential candidate surprisingly landed on the market on Tuesday when Sean Payton stepped down as the head coach of the Saints.

Payton is under contract in New Orleans through the 2024 season, which means any team that is interested would have to work out a compensation deal with the Saints.

In addition to his work with the Jets, Bowles was also the interim head coach of the Dolphins in 2011. His head coaching record is 26-41, which includes the high-water mark of 10-6 in his first season with the Jets in 2015. The Jets, though, never won more than five games across his next four seasons. He was let go after New York went 4-12 in 2018.

On the general manager front, the Raiders are slated to speak with Dwayne Joseph, their current director of pro personnel, for the position. They have already interviewed Patriots director of player personnel Dave Ziegler, Bears assistant director of player personnel Champ Kelly and Bengals scout Trey Brown.

The Raiders will interview Colts assistant general manager Ed Dodds later this week. Dodds, a former intern with the Raiders, is seen as a front-runner for the position. His ties with Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who has also been linked to the Raiders’ job, could work in his favor.

