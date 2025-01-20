Raiders’ top coaching target closing in on deal with Bears

The Raiders’ primary coaching target, Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, is reportedly finalizing a deal to become the next coach of the Bears.

Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson walks on Soldier Field before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

The Raiders’ top choice to replace coach Antonio Pierce is off the market.

Ben Johnson, the Lions’ 38-year-old offensive coordinator, is reportedly finalizing a deal to become the next coach of the Bears. NFL Network first reported the news.

Johnson was considered the Raiders’ primary coaching target. He chose Chicago and the chance to work with quarterback Caleb Williams, the first overall pick in the 2024 draft, instead.

Other coaching candidates the Raiders have interviewed include former Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, former Jets coach Robert Saleh and former Commanders coach Ron Rivera.

This is a developing story. Ch eck back for updates.

