49°F
weather icon Windy
Las Vegas, NV
Raiders News

Raiders’ top coaching target closing in on deal with Bears

Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson walks on Soldier Field before an NFL football g ...
Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson walks on Soldier Field before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
More Stories
Lance Newmark, Detroit Lions director of player personnel, watches on the sidelines before an N ...
Raiders to interview with GM candidate with ties to Lions coaches
Tom Brady, left, talks with Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson before an NFL football ...
Tom Brady chooses words carefully during Lions-Commanders game
Ohio State quarterbacks coach Corey Dennis speaks on the turf before the Peach Bowl NCAA colleg ...
Hill: New UNLV coordinator has deep bond with retired Raiders star
Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) hugs Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the ...
5 immediate tasks on to-do list for Raiders’ next GM
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 20, 2025 - 12:58 pm
 
Updated January 20, 2025 - 1:06 pm

The Raiders’ top choice to replace coach Antonio Pierce is off the market.

Ben Johnson, the Lions’ 38-year-old offensive coordinator, is reportedly finalizing a deal to become the next coach of the Bears. NFL Network first reported the news.

Johnson was considered the Raiders’ primary coaching target. He chose Chicago and the chance to work with quarterback Caleb Williams, the first overall pick in the 2024 draft, instead.

Other coaching candidates the Raiders have interviewed include former Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, former Jets coach Robert Saleh and former Commanders coach Ron Rivera.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

MOST READ: RAIDERS
In case you missed it
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES