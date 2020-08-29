Raiders trade for Dolphins linebacker Raekwon McMillan

Raiders are adding Raekwon McMillan, a run-stuffing linebacker from the Miami Dolphins, in a trade.

Miami Dolphins middle linebacker Raekwon McMillan (52) warms up before an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

The Raiders have traded for Miami Dolphins linebacker Raekwon McMillan, a league source has confirmed.

The Raiders will reportedly send a fourth-round pick in the 2021 draft to the Dolphins for McMillan and the Dolphins’ fifth-round pick in the 2021 draft.

McMillan, a run-stuffing linebacker who has 177 tackles over 28 career starts over his first three NFL seasons, is a former second-round pick in 2017 out of Ohio State. He missed his rookie season with a knee injury but has been a productive player in the two seasons since.

McMillan is expected to compete for a starting job alongside newcomers Cory Littleton and Nick Kwiatkoski in the Raiders’ rebuilt linebacking corps.

