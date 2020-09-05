108°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
stadium-small stadium-large
Raiders

Raiders trade rookie Lynn Bowden to Miami

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 5, 2020 - 12:46 pm
 

In a major surprise, and a concession to making a mistake on draft night, the Raiders are trading rookie running back Lynn Bowden and a 2021 sixth-round draft pick to the Miami Dolphins.

The Raiders will get a fourth-round draft pick from the Dolphins in exchange. Ironically, it is the same fourth-round pick the Raiders recently sent to Miami to acquire linebacker Raekwon McMillan.

Bowden, a wide receiver and quarterback at Kentucky, was making the transition to running back in the NFL. But it was a slower than expected process, and Bowden never distinguished himself in camp.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore onTwitter

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Raiders face tough decisions at running back position
Raiders face tough decisions at running back position
2
Raiders cutdown day is coming, a 53-man roster projection
Raiders cutdown day is coming, a 53-man roster projection
3
Raiders blown away by ambiance of Allegiant Stadium
Raiders blown away by ambiance of Allegiant Stadium
4
Las Vegas welcomes Raiders with booming ticket sales
Las Vegas welcomes Raiders with booming ticket sales
5
Raiderettes get a new look for Las Vegas
Raiderettes get a new look for Las Vegas
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
Cassius Clay exchanges punches with Charley Powell in the first round of the scheduled 10-round ...
Remembering the Raider who fought Muhammad Ali
By / RJ

Art Powell was the more famous of the Raiders’ football-playing brothers, but it was older brother Charlie who once climbed into the boxing ring with Muhammad Ali, losing in three rounds in Pittsburgh.