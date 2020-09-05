Raiders trade rookie Lynn Bowden to Miami

Lynn Bowden, who the Raiders drafted in the second round of the draft, has been shipped to Miami in a trade

Las Vegas Raiders running back Lynn Bowden Jr. (33) catches the football during a team practice at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Friday, Aug. 28, 2020. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Las Vegas Raiders running back Lynn Bowden Jr. (33) stretches with teammates during warm ups at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

In a major surprise, and a concession to making a mistake on draft night, the Raiders are trading rookie running back Lynn Bowden and a 2021 sixth-round draft pick to the Miami Dolphins.

The Raiders will get a fourth-round draft pick from the Dolphins in exchange. Ironically, it is the same fourth-round pick the Raiders recently sent to Miami to acquire linebacker Raekwon McMillan.

Bowden, a wide receiver and quarterback at Kentucky, was making the transition to running back in the NFL. But it was a slower than expected process, and Bowden never distinguished himself in camp.

