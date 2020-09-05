Raiders trade rookie Lynn Bowden to Miami
Lynn Bowden, who the Raiders drafted in the second round of the draft, has been shipped to Miami in a trade
In a major surprise, and a concession to making a mistake on draft night, the Raiders are trading rookie running back Lynn Bowden and a 2021 sixth-round draft pick to the Miami Dolphins.
The Raiders will get a fourth-round draft pick from the Dolphins in exchange. Ironically, it is the same fourth-round pick the Raiders recently sent to Miami to acquire linebacker Raekwon McMillan.
Bowden, a wide receiver and quarterback at Kentucky, was making the transition to running back in the NFL. But it was a slower than expected process, and Bowden never distinguished himself in camp.
Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore onTwitter