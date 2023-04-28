89°F
Raiders News

Raiders trade up in 2nd round, draft tight end Michael Mayer

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 28, 2023 - 4:37 pm
 
Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer (87) runs past Boston College defensive back Jaiden Woodbey ...
Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer (87) runs past Boston College defensive back Jaiden Woodbey (9) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

The Raiders have selected Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer with the 35th pick overall in the second round of Friday’s NFL draft.

The Raiders traded up with the Colts to take Mayer, giving up the 38th and 141st picks.

Mayer was a three-year starter at Notre Dame and finished his career with 180 catches for 2,099 yards and 18 touchdowns in 36 games. The 6-foot-4-inch, 239-pound Mayer, considered a first-round talent, is a prolific pass catcher and is expected to immediately challenge for playing time alongside Auston Hooper and O.J. Howard.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.

