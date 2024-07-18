Raiders’ training camp preview: Addition could make DL dominant

The Raiders could have one of the best defensive lines in the NFL this season. The group just needs to live up to its potential on the field.

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) stretches during team's practice at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Wednesday, May 29, 2024, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) chat with defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, left, as they stretch during an NFL football practice at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) stretches during an NFL football practice at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) reacts after a big defensive play against the Denver Broncos during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) works past Denver Broncos guard Quinn Meinerz (77) as running back Samaje Perine (25) closes in during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates a sack with teammates during the first half of an NFL game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The Raiders have built as formidable a defensive line as they’ve had in years.

At least on paper.

They should have a dominant top duo after signing defensive tackle Christian Wilkins to pair with edge rusher Maxx Crosby. The whole unit could then go to another level if youngsters Malcolm Koonce and Tyree Wilson take another step.

There is reason to believe that can happen. Koonce broke out in the second half of last year and Wilson should improve after getting a chance to focus on football this offseason.

The Review-Journal is examining the Raiders’ roster position-by-position leading up to the start of camp July 23 in Costa Mesa, California.

Here is a look at the defensive line:

In the mix

Maxx Crosby, Malcolm Koonce, Tyree Wilson, Janarius Robinson, David Agoha, Elerson Smith, Charles Snowden, Ron Stone Jr., Amari Gainer, TJ Franklin, Christian Wilkins, John Jenkins, Adam Butler, Byron Young, Nesta Jade Silvera, Marquan McCall, Noah Shannon, Tomari Fox, Matthew Butler

2023 performance

Crosby: The three-time Pro Bowler had 90 tackles, 14½ sacks, 23 tackles for loss and 31 quarterback hits last season.

Wilkins: He had 65 tackles, nine sacks, 10 tackles for loss and 23 quarterback hits with the Dolphins last year.

Koonce: He broke out with 43 tackles, eight sacks and 17 quarterback hits his third NFL season.

Wilson: The 2023 seventh overall pick started slow after recovering from a foot injury he suffered in college. His finished his rookie year with 29 tackles, 3½ sacks and eight quarterback hits.

Robinson: He had eight tackles and one sack in six games last year.

Agoha: He spent last season on the Raiders’ practice squad after being signed through the NFL’s international pathway program.

Jenkins: He had 61 tackles and one sack last year.

Adam Butler: He had 28 tackles, five sacks and nine quarterback hits last season.

Young: The 2023 third-round pick out of Alabama played in six games as a rookie and made four tackles.

Silvera: The 2023 seventh-round pick had two tackles in two games as a rookie.

Matthew Butler: The 2022 fifth-round pick finished with one tackle in two games last season.

Smith: He spent time on both the Jets and the Raiders’ practice squads last season.

Snowden: He was on the Raiders’ practice squad for part of last season.

McCall: He spent part of last season on the Raiders’ practice squad.

Stone Jr.: The undrafted free agent had 60 tackles and five sacks at Washington State last season.

Gainer: The undrafted free agent had 27 tackles and 2½ sacks for North Carolina last year.

Franklin: The undrafted free agent from Baylor had 31 tackles and 3½ sacks last season.

Shannon: The undrafted free agent did not play in a game last year while serving an NCAA suspension for violating its sports and gambling rules. He was accused of betting on an Iowa basketball game.

Fox: The undrafted free agent from North Carolina had 14 tackles and one sack last season.

Potential camp battles

The Raiders have a strong top five on the defensive line.

Crosby, Koonce, Wilkins and Jenkins should begin the year as starters. Adam Butler is a valuable reserve player who can provide pass-rush punch from the interior.

There will be competition for snaps behind that group.

Wilson needs to show he can live up to his draft status. Young is another player who has to take a step forward after a disappointing first season. He, Silvera and Matthew Butler will fight for playing time and roster spots at defensive tackle.

Robinson will battle with Agoha to see who can earn opportunities as a reserve pass rusher.

Breakout candidate

All eyes are on Wilson here.

His foot injury set him back last year. The Raiders hope, with that behind him, he can be an impact player after being able to focus on his craft this offseason.

The team’s defensive line could turn into one of the best in the NFL if Wilson plays to his potential.

Area of concern

It’s not a given that Wilson takes a leap. Plus, Koonce has to show he can sustain his level of play from the second half of last season.

It will be a lot easier for opposing offensive lines to focus on Crosby and Wilkins if those two can’t be a consistent threat.

What they’re saying

“We have a chance to be a really good room, and I just like the makeup of our room. We have a lot of guys who’ve had some success in this league, some guys who are starting to figure it out and a lot of young guys who (are) just really young and really need to figure it out. And I like that because it’s good, we all kind of feed off each other and it’s a really cool dynamic.” — Wilkins.

Best-case scenario

Crosby and Wilkins click as a dynamic duo, Koonce picks up where he left off last season and Wilson emerges as a force.

Worst-case scenario

Koonce isn’t consistent and Wilson doesn’t show much improvement, limiting the defense’s ceiling.

