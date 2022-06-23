Raiders training camp report dates revealed

The Raiders will kick off their 2022 season with the earliest training camp opening in the NFL.

Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) stretches during the team’s mandatory minicamp on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The Raiders’ first training camp under coach Josh McDaniels will kick off on July 18, when rookies report to the club’s practice facility in Henderson.

The first-year players will be joined two days later by veterans.

Both report dates are the earliest of any NFL teams, partly because the Raiders are scheduled to play in the Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio, on Aug. 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Hall of Fame Game historically has kicked off the preseason schedule one week before any other teams play their first exhibition game.

The Raiders have not revealed their full training camp practice schedule, though their three other preseason games are lined up. They have yet to announce if fans will be able to watch practices, an event that has not been allowed since the team moved to Las Vegas.

The preseason home schedule consists of games against Minnesota Vikings (Aug. 14) and the New England Patriots (Aug. 26). The Patriots also will participate in joint practices with the Raiders in the days leading up to the game.

The Raiders’ other preseason game will be Aug. 20 at Miami. They open the regular season Sept. 11 at the Los Angeles Chargers.

