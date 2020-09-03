Raiders’ Trayvon Mullen, Carl Nassib meet with media

Complaining about valley drivers is a Las Vegas pastime, and Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib is understanding why. He and cornerback Trayvon Mullen met with the media Thursday.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27, center) stretches with teammates cornerback Keisean Nixon (22, left) and cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) during warm ups at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) twists his body during warm ups at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen and defensive end Carl Nassib met with the media after Thursday’s practice.

Here are the highlights of what they said:

Mullen

On his confidence level after playing so much as a rookie: “My level has improved tremendously just being able to be more comfortable … being able to go through one year with a lot of experienced guys. I’m more comfortable than ever. I have a different edge and a different mindset.”

On his improvement throughout last season: “My practice habits never changed. I continued to just be me and kept doing what I needed to do. Going into my first start against Houston, I was confident. I knew what to do. I knew the calls and what position to be in certain plays. So I was really prepared and ready, and going through the year and playing different teams and seeing different things helped me get better.”

Nassib

On the biggest adjustment after playing two seasons at Tampa Bay: “I’m really excited to be playing the position I feel like I’m meant to play being a 4-3 D-end. I have my hand in the dirt. I had to make a lot of adjustments last year going to outside linebacker, so I don’t really feel like I have to make many adjustments because this is what I want to play.”

On what he thinks of living in Las Vegas: “People are very nice. I don’t know what it is about the drivers here, but I have to be like Vin Diesel in ‘Fast & Furious’ just to stay alive. These are the craziest drivers I’ve ever experienced in my life, but other than that it’s been great.”

