Raiders’ Trent Brown, Daryl Worley undergoing MRIs

ALAMEDA, Calif. — With the Chargers coming to town for Thursday Night Football, the Raiders have significant injury concerns at multiple positions as they begin the short week.

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden said he did not have a firm update on right tackle Trent Brown, who exited Sunday’s victory over the Lions with a knee injury. Brown got rolled up on early in the first quarter. After leaving the field for the rest of the drive, he tried to play on the Raiders’ next possession but was obviously hobbled and exited for the game’s duration.

Gruden said Brown was undergoing an MRI on Monday.

David Sharpe replaced him at right tackle. Sharpe started in Week 7 against the Packers for Brown, and Gruden said Sharpe acquitted himself well on Sunday.

“Hopefully we have Trent,” Gruden said. “If not, we’ll have to go with David Sharpe, who’s played quite well in the games that he’s been in.”

Also on the offensive line, Gruden said starting center Rodney Hudson wasn’t necessarily close to playing on Sunday. And Hudson’s status for Thursday’s game against Los Angeles remains unclear.

“He gave it everything he could,” Gruden said. “He just couldn’t push off it (his ankle), and I’ll leave it at that.”

Gruden seemed most concerned about defensive end Arden Key. Gruden said the Raiders “fear” Key broke his foot.

“I’m worried about that,” Gruden said. “I don’t want to predict anything, but I do have a lot of concerns that Arden is injured.”

Key was on the field for 41 percent of the Raiders’ defensive snaps on Sunday, making his second sack of the season and a tackle for loss.

Gruden said cornerback Daryl Worley also must undergo an MRI for an Achilles injury.

“We’re optimistic, but you never know until you get the MRI read by a trained technician,” Gruden said.

While the Raiders’ injury report was an estimate on Monday since the team did not practice, linebacker Nicholas Morrow would not have practiced with a groin injury. Defensive tackle Jonathan Hankins (foot), wide receiver/return specialist Dwayne Harris (foot), safety Erik Harris (illness), running back Josh Jacobs (shoulder) and center Andre James (ankle) were all listed as limited participants.

