Raiders Trent Brown not yet cleared to practice

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) throws the football as offensive tackle Trent Brown (77) blocks for him during the second half of an NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019.

ALAMEDA, Calif. — While running back Josh Jacobs returned to the practice field on Wednesday, right tackle Trent Brown did not.

Gruden said the timetable for Brown’s return is still unclear. Brown missed last week’s game against the Titans with a pectoral injury.

When asked about Browns’ status, Gruden replied, “I don’t know.”

“It’s been tough on Trent, tough on our offense,” Gruden said. “But Brandon Parker right now will be prepared to play. David Sharpe will continue to get reps. And I think Trent is getting a little bit better, but he’s not ready to roll yet.”

