Raiders trim safety position by one on Thursday

The Raiders cleared some room at safety by waiving Kemah Siverand on Thursday.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive back Kemah Siverand (34) wears a mask while stretching during a practice session at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

Siverand spent the second half of last season on the Raiders’ practice squad. The former Oklahoma State standout was originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Seattle Seahawks last year but was waived by the Seahawks during training camp.

After finishing last season on the Raiders’ practice squad, Siverand signed a futures contract with the club last January.

Siverand faced long odds of sticking with the Raiders after a series of moves upgraded the safety position. In addition to signing veteran Karl Joseph, the Raiders also drafted TCU’s Tre’von Moehrig and Missouri’s Tyree Gillespie to add to veterans Johnathan Abram and Dallin Leavitt. The Raiders also signed undrafted free agent Shaun Crawford from Notre Dame.

