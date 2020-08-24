Raiders Tyrell Williams suffers torn labrum injury

Raiders wide receiver Tyrell Williams, who has battled injuries during his two-year stay with the Raiders, suffered a torn labrum injury.

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Tyrell Williams (16) sprints down the sideline past Jacksonville Jaguars free safety Jarrod Wilson (26) for a first quarter touchdown during an NFL football game at the Oakland Coliseum on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Oakland, Calif. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Tyrell Williams walks on the field during pregame warmups before an NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders wide receiver Tyrell Williams has a torn labrum injury, a league source confirmed, and while the plan is to play through the injury if it will first require rehabilitation.

Entering his second year with the Raiders, Williams’ has been injury plagued thus far. Last year he played through a painful Plantar fasciitis issue that affected both of his feet, and now he is dealing with the torn labrum.

Williams, who the Raiders signed as a free agent last year, finished his first season with 42 catches for 651 yards and six touchdowns.

The Raiders drafted Henry Ruggs from Alabama in the first round and Bryan Edwards from South Carolina in the third round of last April’s draft. Both are expected to contribute as rookies, with Edwards potentially pushing Williams for playing time.

Edwards has been rotating with Williams during training camp, and the 6-foot-3, 220 pounder is expected to be first in line to replace Williams if the injury carries over to the regular season.

