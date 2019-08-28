Raiders UDFAs have final shot to make an impression

Andre James and Keisean Nixon are among the undrafted rookies making a push for the 53-man roster.

Green Bay Packers' Equanimeous St. Brown (19) misses the pass in the modified end zone as Oakland Raiders' Keisean Nixon (38) defends during the first half of an NFL preseason football game Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)

Keisean Nixon (38) de los Oakland Raiders celebra después de noquear un pase en la "zona final" destinado al Equanimeous St. Brown (19) de los Green Bay Packers durante la primera mitad de un partido de fútbol de pretemporada de la NFL el jueves, 22 de agosto de 2019 , en Winnipeg, Manitoba. (John Woods / The Canadian Press vía AP)

Oakland Raiders offensive tackle Andre James (68) during an an NFL preseason football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. The Raiders won 33-26. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

ALAMEDA, Calif. — Thursday night represents a significant opportunity for Raiders undrafted rookies Andre James and Keisean Nixon.

James, an offensive lineman, and Nixon, a cornerback, are on the bubble and could be cut when rosters must be reduced to 53 players by 1 p.m. Saturday.

Raiders coach Jon Gruden has said there are upwards of five or six undrafted rookies who could earn a place on the final roster. James and Nixon want to put forth their best effort in Thursday’s preseason finale against the Seattle Seahawks to make sure they’re among them.

Listed at 6-foot-4 and 300 pounds, James was an offensive tackle at UCLA. But in a drastic change, he’s been excelling working as a center for the Raiders.

Based on his body type, James said he figured he would play along the interior of the offensive line in the pros. But he did not necessarily expect to snap until Raiders offensive line coach Tom Cable approached him with the idea.

“The first day I got here with rookie minicamp, he said that was a possibility,” James said. “And I thought that’d be awesome, so from there, I’ve been working at it.”

Before coming to the Raiders, James said he hadn’t snapped since third grade — which makes his progress at the position fairly surprising.

Head coach Jon Gruden credited Cable and assistant offensive line coach Lemuel Jeanpierre for their work with James, noting how Cable has successfully transitioned players to different positions along the offensive line in the past.

“This kid has the size, the mobility and the traits that a lot of centers have that are successful,” Gruden said. “And a lot of players come into pro football and transition from tackle to guard or guard to center. This kid has done a great job.”

James has played 48 percent, 91 percent and 58 percent of the Raiders’ offensive snaps in the first three preseason games, respectively. He figures to get plenty of time in the contest on Thursday, too, with Gruden likely holding out all of the Raiders’ starters and key reserves.

Nixon, a rookie corner out of South Carolina, could be on the field for even more snaps, given how much he plays on special teams. That’s an important aspect for any undrafted skill player trying to crack the roster. And Nixon has embraced the game’s third phase, especially since Raiders special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia helped run Nixon’s pro day.

“I caught punts for him and stuff like that,” Nixon said.

Still, Nixon wouldn’t be in the discussion for the final roster if he hadn’t made plays on defense . Through three preseason games, Nixon’s recorded a pair of passes defensed and seven tackles.

“He’s made more plays than any of our corners. He’s playing extremely well,” Gruden said. “He’s had a lot of ball production and he’s also been a factor on special teams, so we are really pleased with Nixon.”

Nixon isn’t making too much out of Gruden’s praise.

“You need to make plays, but that doesn’t guarantee you a spot at the end of the day,” Nixon said. “So just do what they tell you to do — the little stuff that matters more.”

Getting the details right against the Seahawks could be that final push both James and Nixon need to survive cut day. But even as there’s undoubtedly pressure on the young players, James says he’s not thinking about the numbers game.

“I just go out and play,” James said. “That’s just how I am. I’m not trying to think – just focusing on my job and what to do. That’s my main job, be the best I can be.”

More Raiders: Follow at vegasnation.com and @VegasNation on Twitter.

Contact Myles Simmons at msimmons@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0350. Follow @MylesASimmons on Twitter.