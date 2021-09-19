Raiders vs. Steelers play-by-play

The Raiders are on the road to face the Steelers in Pittsburgh. Click here to follow the play-by-play.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) celebrates a touchdown in the fourth quarter during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Raiders are on the road to face the Pittsburgh Steelers. Follow the play-by-play of the game below: