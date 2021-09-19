Raiders vs. Steelers play-by-play
The Raiders are on the road to face the Pittsburgh Steelers. Follow the play-by-play of the game below:
Yannick Ngakoue, who is dealing with a hamstring issue, is active for the Raiders against Steelers.
The Vegas Nation crew gets you ready for the Raiders at Steelers.
The Raiders head to Pittsburgh to take on the Steelers on Sunday at 10 a.m.
Overreaction is the norm after the NFL’s opening week. This week is about learning more about what it all means.
Systemplays.com handicapper Doug Fitz analyzes every NFL Sunday and Monday game and gives final scores for each.
Micah Roberts, Lou Finocchiaro and Mark Franco each went 4-1 ATS in Week 1 to take the contest lead, and Jay Kornegay and Doug Fitz each went 3-1-1 ATS.
The Vegas Nation staff offers picks and analysis on five proposition wagers for Sunday’s game in Pittsburgh.
The Raiders go from defending quarterback Lamar Jackson of the Ravens on Monday to Ben Roethlisberger of the Steelers six days later.