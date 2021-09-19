84°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Raiders

Raiders vs. Steelers play-by-play

Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 19, 2021 - 10:05 am
 
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) celebrates a touchdown in the fourth quarter during an NFL f ...
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) celebrates a touchdown in the fourth quarter during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Raiders are on the road to face the Pittsburgh Steelers. Follow the play-by-play of the game below:

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Raiders’ Darren Waller drops 2nd rap album
Raiders’ Darren Waller drops 2nd rap album
2
How to watch Raiders at Steelers
How to watch Raiders at Steelers
3
Raiders report: ‘Worldly’ offensive lineman ready for spotlight
Raiders report: ‘Worldly’ offensive lineman ready for spotlight
4
Predicting player props for Steelers-Raiders on Sunday
Predicting player props for Steelers-Raiders on Sunday
5
Graney: Big Ben, Steelers stand in way of Raiders starting 2-0
Graney: Big Ben, Steelers stand in way of Raiders starting 2-0
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) rolls out to pass while being defended by Gre ...
NFL betting breakdown: Week 2
By / RJ

Systemplays.com handicapper Doug Fitz analyzes every NFL Sunday and Monday game and gives final scores for each.