Raiders’ waivers begin, cut veteran cornerback

Facing a 1 p.m. deadline to get to the 53-man roster limit, the Raiders have waived cornerback Isaiah Johnson

Raiders cornerback Isaiah Johnson (31) catches a pass during warm ups before the start of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Raiders on Tuesday waived third-year cornerback Isaiah Johnson, a person with knowledge of the move confirmed.

Johnson, a 2019 fourth-round pick out of Houston, missed most of the offseason and training camp with an undisclosed injury, and lost ground to a handful of young cornerbacks.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore onTwitter.