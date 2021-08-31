Raiders’ waivers begin, cut veteran cornerback
Facing a 1 p.m. deadline to get to the 53-man roster limit, the Raiders have waived cornerback Isaiah Johnson
The Raiders on Tuesday waived third-year cornerback Isaiah Johnson, a person with knowledge of the move confirmed.
Johnson, a 2019 fourth-round pick out of Houston, missed most of the offseason and training camp with an undisclosed injury, and lost ground to a handful of young cornerbacks.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates
