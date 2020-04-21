Raiders Way name OK’d for street in front of team’s Henderson HQ

With the Raiders set to move into their new Henderson digs this summer, the street that leads to the Silver and Black’s soon-to-be home will bear the team’s name.

The Raiders practice facility and headquarters in Henderson, Wednesday, April 15, 2020. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The Raiders practice facility and headquarters in Henderson, Wednesday, April 15, 2020. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

A sample of a Raiders Way street sign. (City of Henderson)

Henderson officials Tuesday approved the Raiders’ request to change the name of Executive Airport Drive to Raiders Way at a special city council meeting.

The Henderson complex, which will cost more than $75 million to build, will house all team executive activities as well as three outdoor fields, 1½ indoor fields, a weight room, a rehabilitation center and a TV studio.

The street has been named since 1997 for Henderson Executive Airport, which lies just across the street from the headquarters and practice facility, Henderson spokeswoman Kathy Blaha said.

The name change will cover the stretch of the road from St. Rose Parkway to Volunteer Boulevard leading toward the Inspirada neighborhood. Executive Airport Drive changes to Starr Avenue north of the St. Rose interchange.

This is the second street-name change the Raiders have gained approval for since they announced they were relocating to Las Vegas. In 2018, Clark County approved changing Aldebaran Avenue near Allegiant Stadium to Al Davis Way, to honor the former coach and owner and father of current owner Mark Davis. Street signs to reflect the name change have yet to be added.

There are several businesses on the affected stretch of road in Henderson, and the Raiders will be responsible for paying all costs associated with the name change for those establishments, including but not limited to printing new business cards and letterheads.

The Raiders also will be tasked with paying the city an estimated $7,275 to replace the Executive Airport Drive signs with Raiders Way signs, Blaha said.

“We understand that,” said Don Webb, chief operating officer of the Raiders’ construction subsidiary, speaking via phone during the meeting. “We would have been happy to do that even if not required by the city.”

Webb sent letters to all area agencies and businesses about the proposed name change, including Levi Strauss & Co. and the Clark County Department of Aviation, both of which supported the change, according to the city.

The city approved the name change after a review found that the new name wouldn’t interfere with the goals of the Henderson Strong comprehensive plan; that it wouldn’t create traffic issues; and that the proposed name was vetted through the city’s street-name procedures.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.