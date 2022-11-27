Raiders wide receiver fined by NFL over argument with referee
Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams was fined for abusive language toward an official during last week’s win over the Broncos. The Raiders play at Seattle on Sunday.
The NFL has fined Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams for abusive language toward an official during last week’s win over the Denver Broncos.
Adams was docked $29,785 for the infraction — which was called on the field as unsportsmanlike conduct — in which he angrily argued that Broncos defensive back Justin Simmons was guilty of an illegal hit on a pass reception.
Interestingly, Simmons was retroactively fined $15,914 for what the NFL deemed unnecessary roughness on the play.
The Raiders play at Seattle at 1:05 p.m. Sunday.
