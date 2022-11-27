52°F
jeff_german
Raiders

Raiders wide receiver fined by NFL over argument with referee

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 26, 2022 - 5:26 pm
 
Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) can’t make a catch with Denver Broncos safety J ...
Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) can’t make a catch with Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons (31) defending during the second half of an NFL game at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Denver. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The NFL has fined Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams for abusive language toward an official during last week’s win over the Denver Broncos.

Adams was docked $29,785 for the infraction — which was called on the field as unsportsmanlike conduct — in which he angrily argued that Broncos defensive back Justin Simmons was guilty of an illegal hit on a pass reception.

Interestingly, Simmons was retroactively fined $15,914 for what the NFL deemed unnecessary roughness on the play.

The Raiders play at Seattle at 1:05 p.m. Sunday.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.

