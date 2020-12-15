Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs placed on COVID list
The first-round pick out of Alabama will be unavailable for Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
The rookie first-round pick out of Alabama will be unavailable for Thursday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
It’s not known whether Ruggs tested positive or was placed on the list as a close contact.
Also on Tuesday, the Raiders signed linebacker Vic Beasley to the active roster and designated defensive end Takk McKinley for return from injured reserve, starting a 21-day evaluation window on whether to activate him.
Wide receiver Marcell Ateman was added to the practice squad.
