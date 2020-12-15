54°F
Raiders

Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs placed on COVID list

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 15, 2020 - 2:55 pm
 
Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) warms up before the start of an NFL football game ag ...
Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) warms up before the start of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) makes a catch before the start of an NFL football ga ...
Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) makes a catch before the start of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The rookie first-round pick out of Alabama will be unavailable for Thursday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

It’s not known whether Ruggs tested positive or was placed on the list as a close contact.

Also on Tuesday, the Raiders signed linebacker Vic Beasley to the active roster and designated defensive end Takk McKinley for return from injured reserve, starting a 21-day evaluation window on whether to activate him.

Wide receiver Marcell Ateman was added to the practice squad.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.

