58°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Raiders

Raiders will be shorthanded against 49ers

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 1, 2023 - 11:41 am
 
Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) waits on the sideline before an NFL game against the ...
Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) waits on the sideline before an NFL game against the Raiders at SoFi Stadium on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

For the first time over their last 91 games, the Raiders will start a game without Derek Carr at quarterback when they host the 49ers at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday.

Carr isn’t the only standout player who will not take the field as the Raiders put defensive end Chandler Jones, linebacker Denzel Perryman and cornerback Roc Ya-Sin on the injured reserve list this week.

The Raiders’ inactive for Sunday are Carr, who was benched this week, running back Zamir White, cornerback Ike Brown, guard Netane Muti, tackle Sebastian Gutierrez, defensive tackle Matthew Butler and defensive end Tashawn Bower.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.

MOST READ: Raiders
1
A year later, deadly DUI case against ex-Raider Ruggs is barely begun
A year later, deadly DUI case against ex-Raider Ruggs is barely begun
2
Raiders report: Quarterback switch affects center Andre James
Raiders report: Quarterback switch affects center Andre James
3
Yes, believe it or not, Raiders still have path to playoffs
Yes, believe it or not, Raiders still have path to playoffs
4
Raiders will be shorthanded against 49ers
Raiders will be shorthanded against 49ers
5
Raiders squander stellar seasons from Josh Jacobs, Davante Adams
Raiders squander stellar seasons from Josh Jacobs, Davante Adams
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) gestures as he walks off the field with teamma ...
NFL betting breakdown: Week 17
By / RJ

Paramountsports.com handicapper Lee Sterling analyzes every NFL Week 17 game, with odds, trends and projected final scores.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) during the second half of an NFL football game ...
NFL Challenge picks — Week 17
By / RJ

Systemplays.com handicapper Doug Fitz leads the contest with a 50-28-2 ATS record (64.1 percent), and VSiN host Brent Musburger is in second at 47-33.

More stories for you
From tears to smiles: Raiders win 3rd straight game
From tears to smiles: Raiders win 3rd straight game
Raiders mailbag: Fans ask about Josh McDaniels and players
Raiders mailbag: Fans ask about Josh McDaniels and players
Gruden emails leaked by NFL team, committee report alleges
Gruden emails leaked by NFL team, committee report alleges
Josh Jacobs will play for Raiders against Rams on ‘TNF’
Josh Jacobs will play for Raiders against Rams on ‘TNF’
Raiders mailbag: Fans want answers after epic loss
Raiders mailbag: Fans want answers after epic loss
Darren Waller, Hunter Renfrow to play for Raiders vs Patriots
Darren Waller, Hunter Renfrow to play for Raiders vs Patriots