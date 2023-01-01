Raiders will be shorthanded against 49ers

The Raiders will be down four key starters – including Derek Carr, who was benched this week – when they host the 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) waits on the sideline before an NFL game against the Raiders at SoFi Stadium on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

For the first time over their last 91 games, the Raiders will start a game without Derek Carr at quarterback when they host the 49ers at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday.

Carr isn’t the only standout player who will not take the field as the Raiders put defensive end Chandler Jones, linebacker Denzel Perryman and cornerback Roc Ya-Sin on the injured reserve list this week.

The Raiders’ inactive for Sunday are Carr, who was benched this week, running back Zamir White, cornerback Ike Brown, guard Netane Muti, tackle Sebastian Gutierrez, defensive tackle Matthew Butler and defensive end Tashawn Bower.

